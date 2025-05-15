The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2025 session today, May 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 3 and 5 can now check their results on the official ICSI website icsi.edu .

ICSI has also clarified that no physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. Instead, candidates can download the formal e-result-cum-marks statement directly from the website for future reference.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result

Visit the official website icsi.edu Click on “Click here to view result” under the CSEET May 2025 section Enter your Unique ID and Date of Birth View and download your result

Direct link to the result.

The result includes subject-wise break-up of marks. To qualify, candidates must have secured at least 50% aggregate and a minimum of 40% in each subject.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.