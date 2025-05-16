The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially opened the registration window for the post of Laboratory Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply through the official website onlinebssc.com until June 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 143 vacancies.

According to the official notification, if applications exceed 40,000, a preliminary examination will be conducted in multiple phases. The exam will be objective in nature, comprising 150 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will carry four marks, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Steps to register for the post of laboratory assistant

Visit the official website onlinebssc.com On the homepage, click on 'Apply' next to the 'Laboratory Assistant' listing Click on the link that says ‘Click here for registration’ Complete the registration form with accurate details and submit it

Eligibility Criteria

The application process is open to candidates who have completed Intermediate (10+2) in Science from a recognized Board or University.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 540 for general and male candidates of BC/EBC and those from outside Bihar, while SC/ST, PwD, and Bihar-resident female candidates need to pay only Rs 135.

