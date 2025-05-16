Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) (Advt. No. 03 of 2025-26). Applicants can register for the posts at opsc.gov.in from May 26 to June 26, 2025.

The written exam is likely to be conducted on August 17, 2025, for three hours. The recruitment drive aims to fill 314 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 45 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants must possess a post graduate degree in the concerned Broad Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/ NMC from time to time. More details in the official notification.

The examination fee is exempted for all category candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst. Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Asst. Professor registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload the required documents, and submit Download the form, and take a printout for future reference