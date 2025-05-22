SSB Odisha admit card 2025 release date out for BEd/ BHEd exams; to be held in June
The BEd/BHEd admission test will be conducted in June 2025.
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha will release admit cards for the B.Ed./B.H.Ed admission test 2025 at ssbodisha.ac.in tomorrow, May 23 at 12.00 noon. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 1 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon for Arts and Science stream, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for Hindi stream.
“Hall Tickets (Admit Cards) shall be available in the official website of State Selection Board, Odisha: https://ssbodisha.ac.in from 12.00 Noon onwards of 23.05.2025. Candidates are advised to download their Hall Tickets by entering their Roll No. and Date of Birth and go through other important instructions therein,” reads the notification.
Steps to download B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025
Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the SSB Odisha B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.