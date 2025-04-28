The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) in Public Works (R&B) Department / Jal Shakti Department J&K under Advt. No. 03 of 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in from May 5 to June 3, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 508 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee shall be Rs 500.

Steps to apply for JE Civil posts 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Click on the application link for Junior Engineer Civil posts under Advt. No. 03/2025 Register yourself and login to the portal Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference