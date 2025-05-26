The Rajasthan Police Department opened the application correction window today, May 26, for recruitment to Constable posts under Advt. No. 07/2025 and Advt. No 08/2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their forms at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in till May 30 using their SSO ID and Password. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 9617 Constable vacancies, of which 8148 vacancies are for Constable (General/ Driver/ Band), and 1469 for Constable (Police Telecom Operator/Driver).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Constable application form

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your SSO ID and Password Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to Constable posts.