The Rajasthan Police Department has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable under Advt. No. 07/2025 and Advt. No 08/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in till May 17, 2025.

The applicants can make corrections to their form from May 18 to 20 by paying a fee of Rs 300. The recruitment drive aims to fill 9617 Constable vacancies, of which 8148 vacancies are for Constable (General/ Driver/ Band), and 1469 for Constable (Police Telecom Operator/Driver).

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Constable (General/ Driver/ Band) notification.

Direct link to Constable (Police Telecom Operator/Driver) notification.

Registration Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBC/ applicants other than the state of Rajasthan will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to OBC (non creamy layer)/ EBC/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ TSP/ Sahariya categories.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference