The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has officially resumed the online admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025. Students who have completed their Class 10 examinations can register and apply through the official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in until June 3.

As per a report by NDTV, the FYJC admission drive will cover a massive 20.88 lakh seats across 9,337 junior colleges in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. This includes 18,74,935 seats under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) and an additional 2,13,355 seats under various quotas.

The final merit list will be released on June 8, 2025.

Steps to apply for admission

Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in Click on ‘Student Registration’ and fill the form Pay the required application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.