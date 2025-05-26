Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG ECET 2025) results on the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in. The exams were conducted on May 12, 2025.

TS ECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year regular B.E/ B.Tech and B. Pharmacy courses.

Steps to download TS ECET result 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ECET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

