Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TG ECET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in .

TS ECET 2025 will be held on May 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE. TS ECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year regular B.E/ B.Tech and B. Pharmacy courses. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to TS ECET notification 2025.

Steps to download TS ECET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ECET admit card 2025 link Key in your Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, and Date of Birth Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS ECET admit card 2025.