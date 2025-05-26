Rajasthan Class 8 results 2025 declared; 96.66% students qualify
Candidates can download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 8th result 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the exam held between March 20 and April 2, 2025.
This year, the total pass percentage is 96.66%. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and in total to qualify the exam. Candidates failing to secure minimum marks in more than two subjects will be considered unsuccessful and may need to repeat the academic year.
Steps to download Class 8th result 2025
Visit the official website rajpsp.nic.in
Click on the Class 8th result 2025 link
Enter your roll number and DOB
Submit and view the result
Download or print a copy for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.