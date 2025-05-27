The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Assistant Director Industry/ Manager 2025 exam schedule on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 6 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Admit cards are likely to be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Direct link to ADI/Manager exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the State Services Examination Mains 2024 or SSE Mains 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from June 26 to 28 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and June 29 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The hall tickets are likely to be released on July 16, 2025.

A total of 3737 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

Direct link to SSE Mains 2024 schedule.