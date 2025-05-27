The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced the Class 10 board results today, May 27. Students can view and download their scorecards through the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Class 10 theory exams were conducted between February 11 and March 3, 2025, followed by practical exams held from March 4 to March 20. As per a report by Times of India, a total of 4,33,643 students appeared for the matric exams this year, with 91.71% of them successfully clearing the exam.

Steps to view JAC class 10th result 2025

Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on link for Annual Secondary Examination Enter your roll number and submit View and download the result for further reference

Direct link to the results.

As per Hindustan Times, the division-wise results are as follows:

First Division: 2,21,040 students

Second Division: 1,57,194 students

Third Division: 17,521 students

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.