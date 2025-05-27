The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS) 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official SHRESHTA website.

Steps to download SHRESHTA admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/SHRESHTA/ Latest News — SHRESHTA 2025 - Download Admit Card Enter your application number and DOB Submit the details to view your admit card Take a printout of the admit card for the exam day

Direct link to the admit card.

Direct link to the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.