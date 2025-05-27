HPBOSE DElEd admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the D.El.Ed (CET)-2025 on the official website hpbose.org. The exam will be conducted on May 29, 2025, at 87 exam centres. Candidates must carry their hall tickets while appearing for the exam.
The exam is conducted for two years Diploma in Elementary Education for the session 2025-2027. The applications were invited from April 4 to 26, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download DElEd CET admit card 2025
Visit the official website hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the DElEd CET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to DElEd CET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.