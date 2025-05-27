The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the D.El.Ed (CET)-2025 on the official website hpbose.org. The exam will be conducted on May 29, 2025, at 87 exam centres. Candidates must carry their hall tickets while appearing for the exam.

The exam is conducted for two years Diploma in Elementary Education for the session 2025-2027. The applications were invited from April 4 to 26, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DElEd CET admit card 2025

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the DElEd CET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DElEd CET admit card 2025.