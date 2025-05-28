The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Stage II (Typing and Stenographer Exam) re-exam schedule of the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025. The admit card will be released on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

