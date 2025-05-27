Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the answer key for the aptitude test 2025 (Hindi and English) on the official website iiseradmission.in . The computer-based test was conducted on May 25, 2025.

IAT 2025 is being conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Science (Research) program of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the BS-Medical Sciences and Engineering program of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).

Steps to download IISER IAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website iiseradmission.in On the homepage, click on IAT answer key 2025 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IAT answer key 2025 (English).

Direct link to IAT answer key 2025 (Hindi).