IISER IAT answer key 2025 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website iiseradmission.in.
Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the answer key for the aptitude test 2025 (Hindi and English) on the official website iiseradmission.in. The computer-based test was conducted on May 25, 2025.
IAT 2025 is being conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Science (Research) program of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the BS-Medical Sciences and Engineering program of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).
Steps to download IISER IAT answer key 2025
Visit the official website iiseradmission.in
On the homepage, click on IAT answer key 2025 link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to IAT answer key 2025 (English).
Direct link to IAT answer key 2025 (Hindi).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.