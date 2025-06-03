The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, has officially released the admit cards for the NIMCET 2025 - the national-level entrance exam for MCA admissions. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in .

The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025, in computer-based mode across various designated centres in India. The exam is a gateway for admission into postgraduate programmes in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) offered by participating NITs, including Surathkal, Warangal, Calicut, and Tiruchirappalli.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Candidate Activity Board’ Login using your registered credentials Find and click on the link that says ‘Download Admit Card’ View and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the login window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.