The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the official notification for the 2nd SLST 2025 for Assistant Teachers in government aided schools. Interested candidates can start applying from June 16, 2025 through the official website westbengalssc.com.



This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35,726 vacancies including 23,212 for Classes IX & X (Secondary) and 12,514 Classes XI & XII (Higher Secondary).

For details on eligibility, open the official notification.

Steps to apply for Assistant Teacher post

Visit the WBSSC official website westbengalssc.com Click on the link for 2nd SLST Assistant Teacher 2025 Register and login using the ID and password Complete the application form, pay the fee, and submit

The registration window will close on July 14, 2025. Candidates must complete the fee payment process by July 14, 2025. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for the first week of September 2025.

Application Fee

The application fee for the examination is Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates. For SC, ST, and PH candidates, the fee is Rs 200.