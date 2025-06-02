The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the re-examination of the CUET-UG 2025. Candidates who had appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 and May 16 and submitted their consent to reappear can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA website cuet.nta.nic.in . The re-exam will be held from June 2 to June 4, 2025.

This re-test is restricted to only those who faced issues during the earlier attempt and had formally confirmed their willingness to reappear for the exam. In addition, revised exams for the Tamil and Urdu subjects (Shift 2), which were originally scheduled for May 22, will also be conducted on June 4, 2025.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card

Visit the official CUET website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Download CUET UG Admit Card’ link Enter your application number and password in the login window Submit the details, and view the admit card Take a printout for the exam day

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.