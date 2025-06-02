The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination held on April 10 and 12, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on SBI’s official website sbi.co.in . This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 vacancies.

The declaration of the Mains result marks a crucial step in the recruitment process, as shortlisted candidates will now move to the final stage, the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Importantly, there is no interview round, and the final merit list will be prepared based on the Mains exam score and performance in the LPT.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Click on the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates’ link Open the PDF of the Mains Exam Result Search for your Roll Number in the list

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.