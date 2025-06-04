Several persons were feared dead and at least 15 were injured on Wednesday after a stampede broke out at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans of the team Royal Challengers Bangalore had gathered to celebrate its victory in the Indian Premier League a day earlier, The Hindu reported.

The stampede took place at Gate Number 3 of the stadium, where the team was expected to arrive to celebrate the victory.

The injured persons are being treated at the city’s Bowring Hospital, the Deccan Herald reported. The police are now urging people to disperse from the area.

A large crowd of RCB fans waiting to get into the Chinnaswamy Stadium was seen banging on the gates, even as the Bengaluru City Police appealed to them to leave the premises and watch the celebrations via livestream. However, some resorted to jumping over the gates and fences to… pic.twitter.com/hiS8mJeSQ4 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 4, 2025

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he spoke to the police commissioner about the matter, ANI reported. He said that the number of persons who died and were injured cannot be made public as of now.

“I will also go to the hospital later,” Shivakumar said. “I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients…We appeal to the people to remain calm.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party meanwhile said that the state government should take full responsibility for the tragedy.

“When the whole country and Karnataka were celebrating RCB’s victory, the state government’s haste to hold a victory rally without any prior preparations led to this tragedy,” Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BY Vijayendra said , according to ANI.

Hitting out at the state government for not caring about “prior preparations”, Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should send “the matter for judicial investigation”.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.