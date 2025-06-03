JEE Advanced 2025: AAT registration window closes today, apply now at jeeadv.ac.in
Candidates can apply for the exam at jeeadv.ac.in up to 5.00 pm today, June 3, 2025.
Today, June 3, is the last date to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test 2025 (AAT 2025) for admissions to the B.Arch. (Architecture) program on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur’s official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. However, PwD candidates with disabilities, having at least a 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour of compensatory time. The results are likely to be released on June 8 up to 5.00 pm. More details in the notification below:
Steps to apply for AAT 2025
Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Under the ‘Important Announcements’, click on the AAT registration 2025 link
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
