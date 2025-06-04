The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially begun the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registrations on June 3, shortly after the announcement of the JEE Advanced 2025 results. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the examination can now begin the registration and choice-filling process at the official website josaa.nic.in. The registration window will remain active until June 12, 2025.

The counselling process is crucial for candidates seeking admission to top engineering institutes across India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link for registration Login to access the portal Fill out the form and select course and institute preferences Pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to register.

The first mock seat allocation for JoSAA Counselling 2025 will be released on June 9, 2025, followed by the second mock seat allocation on June 11, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.