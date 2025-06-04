The University of Delhi's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has officially opened the registration process for undergraduate admissions 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now begin their application process by visiting the official website sol.du.ac.in .

According to an official notice issued by the institution, additional sections including program details, ABC ID, and DEB ID, will be made available starting June 10, 2025.

Steps to register for DU SOL 2025

Visit the official website sol.du.ac.in Click on the UG admission link on the homepage Enter details and register Fill out the online application form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form for future reference

Direct link to register.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Most undergraduate programs require a minimum of 45% marks in the qualifying examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.