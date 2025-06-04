CSIR UGC NET 2025: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can apply by June 23 at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025. The exam serves as a qualifying test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admission in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can apply through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in until June 23, 2025 (till 11.59 pm).
The last date to pay the exam fee is June 24, 2025, and a correction window will be open from June 25 to June 26, 2025 to make corrections to the submitted application forms. The exam will be conducted on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025
- Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET
- Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- General: Rs 1150
- General-EWS / OBC-NCL (Central List): Rs 600
- SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: Rs 325
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.