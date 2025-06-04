The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has officially announced that the CAT 2025 results will be declared today, June 4, 2025 at 12.30 pm. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in once they are declared.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 10 to 12, 2025, for entry into a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including sought-after courses like B.Tech, Marine Engineering, Naval Architecture, and other professional disciplines.

Steps to check CUSAT CAT 2025 result

Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in Click on the link for CAT 2025 Results Log in using your application credentials View and download your result Take a printout for use in the upcoming counselling process

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.