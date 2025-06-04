The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has published the second provisional seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the national-level law entrance exam can now view their seat allotment status by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

As per a report by Times of India, candidates whose names appear in the second allotment list must confirm their admission by paying Rs 20,000 as a confirmation fee by 1 pm on June 9, 2025. After this, the university-specific admission fee must be paid by 5 pm on June 14, 2025.

Steps to check CLAT 2025 2nd allotment list

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2025 Under Notifications, click on ‘2nd Provisional Allotment List’ A list of participating institutions will appear Open and download the relevant PDF to check your allotment status

