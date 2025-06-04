The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024 provisional answer keys. Candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at esb.mp.gov.in by June 6, 2025.

The exam was conducted on June 2, 2025.

Steps to download Group 1, 2 answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1, 2 answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Group 1, 2 answer key 2025.

Meanwhile, registrations for the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing exams are underway at esb.mp.gov.in . Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till June 6, 2025. The exam is likely to commence on July 1, 2025, in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to register for PBBSc/ MSc Nursing 2025.