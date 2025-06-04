The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the CAT 2025 results today, June 4, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was held from May 10 to 12, 2025. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Steps to download CUSAT CAT 2025 result

Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in Click on the link for CAT 2025 Results Log in using your application credentials View and download your result Take a printout for use in the upcoming counselling process

Direct link to CUSAT CAT result 2025.