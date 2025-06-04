CUSAT CAT 2025 results declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in.
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the CAT 2025 results today, June 4, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in.
The computer-based test (CBT) was held from May 10 to 12, 2025. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.
Steps to download CUSAT CAT 2025 result
Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in
Click on the link for CAT 2025 Results
Log in using your application credentials
View and download your result
Take a printout for use in the upcoming counselling process
Direct link to CUSAT CAT result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.