Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has invited candidates to appear for the final document verification for the Clerk Grade-II / Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2024. Candidature of the applicants failing to appear for the final DV scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2025, will be cancelled. The DV will be held from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Malviya Nagar, Sector-2, Jaipur.

As per the order, those who failed to appear for document verification on June 2, 2025, can now attend the final verification round scheduled for June 9, 2025. The list of 500 absentees from the first verification round is provided in the notice below:

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates must bring all original documents and photocopies (self-attested). No other opportunity will be provided after this. Failing to attend this final round will result in cancellation of candidature, and the candidate alone will be held responsible.

The board notified a total of 4197 vacancies, of which 645 vacancies are for LDC Grade II, and 3552 for Junior Assistant.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.