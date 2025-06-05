The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya Police has released the provisional answer key for the posts of UBSI, Un-armed Branch Constable, AB Constable/ BB Constable/ MPRO GD/ Constable Handyman, MPRO Operator, Signal/ BN Operator, Fireman, Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic, Driver Fireman, and Driver Constable. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website megpolice.gov.in .

The written examination was conducted from May 18 to June 1, 2025, in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2968 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written test, and interview round.

Steps to download answer key 2025

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notice Board—Recruitment Click on the “Answer Keys for Written Test – Meghalaya Police Recruitment” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Meghalaya Police answer key 2025.