The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registrations for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ssc.gov.in till June 26, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 27, 2025.

The correction window will open from July 1 to 2, 2025. The computer-based examination (Paper-I) will be conducted on August 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 437 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 30 years as on June 26, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for CHTE 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHTE 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.