Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP GNM Entrance Test 2025 ( UPGET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website abvmuup.edu.in .

The entrance exam will be conducted on June 11. The exam is conducted for admissions to GNM Course (3 Years) for all Private Institutions/ Colleges affiliated with UP State Medical Faculty running GNM Program.

Steps to download UPGET admit card 2025

Visit the official website abvmuup.edu.in On the homepage, click on the UPGET 2025 tab Click on the login link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Direct link to UPGET admit card 2025.