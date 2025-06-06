The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will soon close the registration window for the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website appsc.gov.in till June 9, 2025.

The recruitment exam (Preliminary) will be conducted on July 27, and the written exam (Mains) will be held on September 6 and 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 166 Assistant Engineer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 150 only for APST candidates, and Rs 200 for other candidates.

Steps to apply for AE posts 2025

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APPSC AE 2025 Apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference