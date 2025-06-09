The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has announced the results and rank card of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 or EAPCET 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exams for Agriculture & Pharmacy programs were conducted on May 19 and 20, whereas the exams for Engineering programs were held from May 21 to 27, 2025.

Steps to download AP EAPCET result 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP EAPCET 2025 tab Click on the result, rank card links Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EAPCET result 2025.

Direct link to AP EAPCET rank card 2025.