Rajasthan PTET 2025 admit card out at ptetvmoukota2025.in; details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.
The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 has released the admit card of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm at 41 districts. he PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Rajasthan PTET admit card 2025
Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in
On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Rajasthan PTET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.