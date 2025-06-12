The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is closing the online application window for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied should complete their registration at the official website hssc.gov.in . The last date for fee payment is June 14, 2025.

This year’s CET will serve as the gateway for Group C posts. The question paper will be designed at the Senior Secondary (Class 12) level, except for Hindi and English, which will follow the Matriculation level. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

For eligibility criteria, open the official notification.

Steps to apply for HSSC CET 2025

Visit the official registration portal onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in Click on the registration link on the homepage Register yourself and fill in the required details in the application form Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference

