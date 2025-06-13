The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts in the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till July 12, 2025. The correction window will open from July 16 to 18, 2025.

The recruitment exam will consist of two papers: Paper I scheduled for August 31 and Paper II to be held from September 7 to 15, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 1910 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria.

Steps to apply for CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) posts 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

