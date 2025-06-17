The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The computer-based test will be conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The test paper will consist of two sections: Paper I (50 questions of 100 marks) and Paper II (100 questions of 200 marks). There will be no break between the papers. Each question carries two marks, and there’s no negative marking for incorrect answers. The Paper will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi only, except language papers.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference