Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is closing applications for various posts including Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, and Library Assistant today, June 18, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their online applications at vssc.gov.in by 5.00 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 82 vacancies. Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age as on June 18, 2025. Detailed vacancy information, eligibility criteria, and other guidelines are available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for VSSC recruitment 2025

Visit the official website https://www.vssc.gov.in/ Open Careers tab, and click on the apply link under ‘Recruitment Notice’ Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Download the submitted form for future reference

Direct link to apply for various posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.