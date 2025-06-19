The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test 2025 (ADDET 2025). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 21, 2025. The exam was conducted on June 17, 2025. The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MPESB ADDET answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADDET answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADDET answer key 2025.