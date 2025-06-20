The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the Jharkhand Trained Madhyamik Acharya Combined Competitive Examination - 2025. Interested candidates who meet the required qualifications can apply online from June 18, 2025, to July 17, 2025 by visiting the official website jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1373 posts across 510 government +2 high schools in the state. Candidates can print their application forms until July 21, 2025 (midnight). The correction window will be open from July 23 to July 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to apply for JTMACCE-2025.

Direct link to JTMACCE-2025 detailed brochure.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. However, for candidates from Jharkhand belonging to SC/ST categories or with 40% or more disability, the fee is Rs 50. The last date for payment of the examination fee, uploading of photographs, and submission of signed documents is July 19, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.