The Airports Authority of India ( AAI ) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) position under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ. As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted on July 14, 2025. Admit card is likely to be released soon at aai.aero.

Based on their performance in the computer-based test, candidates will be shortlisted for Application Verification, Voice Test, Psychoactive Substances Test, Psychological Assessment, Physical Medical Examination, and Background Verification (as applicable for the post). The recruitment drive aims to fill 306 vacancies.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to download JE admit card 2025

Visit the official website aaiclas.aero On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the Junior Engineer admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference