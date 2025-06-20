AAI JE exam schedule 2025 released; check details here
The recruitment exam will be conducted in July 2025.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) position under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ. As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted on July 14, 2025. Admit card is likely to be released soon at aai.aero.
Based on their performance in the computer-based test, candidates will be shortlisted for Application Verification, Voice Test, Psychoactive Substances Test, Psychological Assessment, Physical Medical Examination, and Background Verification (as applicable for the post). The recruitment drive aims to fill 306 vacancies.
Here’s the detailed notification.
Steps to download JE admit card 2025
Visit the official website aaiclas.aero
On the homepage, go to the Career tab
Click on the Junior Engineer admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.