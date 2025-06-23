The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025 for the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and Homeopathy today, June 23, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their application forms at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET .

The NTET 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. The question paper will be available in English and Hindi. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2025.

Direct link to NTET 2025 information bulletin.

Steps to apply for NTET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET Click on the NTET 2025 registration link Register and complete the application process Fill in the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and print the confirmation page

Direct link to register for NTET 2025.

Application Fee

General (UR)/NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals: Rs 4000

General-EWS/OBC (NCL): Rs 3500

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 3000