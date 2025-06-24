Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by logging in to the official website jetskrau2025.com .

The Rajasthan JET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 29, 2025. The examination will be held from 11.00 am to 1.10 pm across selected cities in Rajasthan.

Steps to download Rajasthan JET admit card 2025

Visit the official website jetskrau2025.com Sign in using your username and password Find the link to Rajasthan JET admit card 2025 View, and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

