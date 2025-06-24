The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) for the year 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official SBI website sbi.co.in until July 14, 2025.

This year's recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 500 regular and 41 backlog vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI PO post 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ Click on the apply link, and login Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the submitted form for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI PO post 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 1, 2025 .

as of . Candidates should hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Candidates with professional degrees such as Engineering, Medicine, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

Rs 750 for Unreserved / EWS / OBC candidates

for candidates No fee for SC / ST / PwBD candidates

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.