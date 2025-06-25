The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA-PG) and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025. Candidates can check download their intimation slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be held on July 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. As per the official notice, AIEEA (PG) will be held in the morning shift and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

Steps to download exam intimation slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in In ‘Latest News’, find and click on the link for advance intimation slip for the tests Fill your details, and submit View and download your exam intimation slip

Direct link to view AIEEA-PG 2025 Advance City Intimation.

Direct link to view AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Advance City Intimation.

