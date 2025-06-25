GPSC recruitment 2025: Apply for 102 DSO/ DM posts till July 9, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 Class-3 under Advt. No. 8/2025-26. Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.
The Preliminary exam will be conducted on September 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 102 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 20 and 35 years as on July 9, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
A candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree obtained from any recognised University. A basic knowledge of computer application is required. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi. More details in the notification.
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 100 applies.
Steps to apply for DSO/ DM posts 2025
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the DSO/ DM 2025 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for DSO posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.