JoSAA 2025: Round 2 allotment list released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here
Candidates can now view the second seat allotment list at the official website josaa.nic.in.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the second round of seat allotment for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other participating institutes for the academic year 2025. Candidates who participated in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main or Advanced 2025 can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website josaa.nic.in.
Important Dates
- Withdrawal from Round 2: June 26-30, 2025
- Round 3 seat allotment: July 2, 2025
- Round 4 seat allotment: July 6, 2025
- Round 5 seat allotment: July 11, 2025
Steps to check JoSAA 2025 second seat allotment
- Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in
- Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link for Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
- Enter the required login credentials
- View and download the seat allotment list
Direct to download JoSAA 2025 second seat allotment result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.